Video shows raft plummet over waterfall, throwing people overboard

OHIOPYLE, Pennsylvania -- Six rafters went over the edge of a waterfall, sending everyone on board into the raging water on Saturday.

Viewers standing on an observation deck overlooking Ohiopyle Falls tried warning the rafters as they approached the waterfall.

Cell phone video captured two women and four men tumbling into the rushing water after the raft flipped.

Park officials quickly rescued the rafters, who said they did not see signs warning of the danger downstream.

The park's operation manager says everyone was wearing life vests, which likely saved their lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameraboat accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News