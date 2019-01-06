ROBBERY

Do you know these people? Chicken Shack owner shares video of tip jar thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a busy night at the Chicken Shack last Friday, when a couple walked to the counter.

Employees says it's apparent now they were swindlers who never intended to place order.

"The guy grabbed a couple cups. And then they come over and say 'Would you like to order.' They say aw, yeah, something," said Damon Miller, owner of Chicken Shack.

Damon Miller owns the restaurant and is furious about what happens next.

In the video, you can see the man grab two soda cups without paying in an attempt to divert the cashier.

As the employee walks away, the woman reaches into the tip jar.

"My staff did not see it, customers saw it, and the some customers went after the lady and she went off running," Miller said.

The restaurant posted the video online to warn and alert other potential thieves that they have cameras and plenty of surveillance.

The owner says he's particularly grateful for all the customers who were looking out for his workers.

"I'm really discouraging, you know my team works hard here. Whatever tips they get they split it among everybody," he said.

Miller doesn't know exactly how much money was taken.

But he has personally donated $100 out of his own pocket to tip his employees.
