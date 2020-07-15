Bicyclist hit, killed by alleged DUI driver in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while on his bike in Visalia on Tuesday evening.Visalia police say the man failed to stop at the intersection at Santa Fe Street and K Road just before 6:30 p.m.The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Police say the driver of the SUV, who has been identified as Joreill Cabral, 28, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.