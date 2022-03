VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a young girl is being treated at a hospital after a driver hit her in Visalia.Officers say the child was crossing Hurley Avenue near Marcin Street on Tuesday morning when she was struck by the vehicle in front of Hurley Elementary School.The girl was taken to the hospital, and her condition has not been released.Visalia police say the driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.