Charges filed against Visalia mother accused of leaving 3-year-old in hot car

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges were filed in the death of a three-year-old girl in Visalia.On Monday, the Tulare County District Attorney announced the charges against Eustajia Mojica.Mojica is accused of leaving her daughter Jessica Campos in a hot car for nearly three hours in triple-digit temperatures while she worked at an illegal marijuana grow at a Visalia home.Mojica was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse with a special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death.She was arraigned Monday, and prosecutors say she was given no bail, meaning she cannot post bond.If convicted, Mojica faces ten years in state prison.Four other people in the house were also charged Monday with child endangerment and drug crimes.