VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man accused of starting a grass fire in Visalia.Joseph Warwick, 31, was arrested on arson charges Saturday evening, officials said.Authorities received several 911 calls about a fast-moving fire burning in an open field between several businesses south of Noble Avenue between Pinkham and Lovers Lane.Witnesses told police Warwick, who was living in the field, was the one who set the fire.Officers found Warwick and took him into custody.The fire is still under investigation.