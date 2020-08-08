Food Fest Friday held at new Visalia outdoor event venue

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A socially distanced outdoor food event took place in Northwest Visalia on Friday night.
The Woodlands, a new event venue, is hosted Food Fest Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm.
A variety of vendors took part, and guests were able to get their food to go or eat it at a table in the shade.
Everyone was asked to wear masks when they're not eating.
"Obviously now the push towards outside dining, we wanted to give an opportunity to a lot of our local businesses and vendors," said Sam Ramirez, owner of The Woodlands. "These food truck vendors who do some really amazing food, (we want to) give them sort of a platform and an audience to have folks come out and enjoy some food and dinner on a Friday night in a safe way."
The Woodlands Visalia plans to hold more events like this in the future.
You can follow their social media pages or head to their website for more information.
