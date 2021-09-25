Visalia Home Expo is back!

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get out of the smoky air and head inside for the Visalia Home Expo.The largest event of its kind in the area is back this year at the Visalia Convention Center.The large showroom floor will host hundreds of vendors on Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning through six.Under state guidelines, attendees will need to self-attest that they have been fully vaccinated.Masks will also be required.New this year, tickets are available online - just click here. https://www.visaliahomeshows.com/General admission is $6.Seniors and military are $4.Kids under 12 are free.