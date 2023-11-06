Visalia honors local heroes who saved a grandfather's life

The city of Visalia honored local law enforcement agencies and three recent humble heroes during its annual Hometown Heroes event on Main Street Saturday.

Firefighters, police officers, first responders and other personnel were there.

The city also recognized Southern California Edison employees Ryan Casey and Timothy Stallboerger.

Casey and Stallboerger helped save Alfredo Ramirez's life during a medical emergency on Wednesday.

The event is a chance for officials to bring out their equipment, give demonstrations and hand out information.