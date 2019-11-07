child sex assault

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Tulare County court on Thursday sentenced a 66-year-old Visalia man to life in prison for molesting a young girl.

Steven Wing committed sexual crimes against the girl, between four and six years of age, 12 different times.

The crimes occurred between February 1, 2015, and July 21, 2017.

Wing will serve 400 years to life after he was found guilty in August of sexual penetration of the child and committing lewd acts upon her.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatulare countychild abusemolestationchild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
66-year-old Visalia man found guilty of repeatedly molesting young girl
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Tulare County man guilty of 41 counts of child molestation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Show More
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
More TOP STORIES News