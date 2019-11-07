Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Tulare County court on Thursday sentenced a 66-year-old Visalia man to life in prison for molesting a young girl.Steven Wing committed sexual crimes against the girl, between four and six years of age, 12 different times.The crimes occurred between February 1, 2015, and July 21, 2017.Wing will serve 400 years to life after he was found guilty in August of sexual penetration of the child and committing lewd acts upon her.He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.