Visalia man wanted in San Diego arrested, sheriff's officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man with an outstanding felony warrant in San Diego was arrested by Tulare County sheriff's deputies on Saturday.
Jonathan Rodriguez-Guzman was wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance to sell, and transportation of a controlled substance.
After conducting surveillance, detectives arrested Rodriguez-Guzman. He will be extradited to San Diego County.
