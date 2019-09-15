arrest

Visalia man wanted in San Diego arrested, sheriff's officials say

After conducting surveillance, detectives arrested Rodriguez-Guzman. He will be extradited to San Diego County. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man with an outstanding felony warrant in San Diego was arrested by Tulare County sheriff's deputies on Saturday.

Jonathan Rodriguez-Guzman was wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance to sell, and transportation of a controlled substance.

After conducting surveillance, detectives arrested Rodriguez-Guzman. He will be extradited to San Diego County.
