New mural in downtown Visalia where fire destroyed 3 businesses

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- New art is giving life to boarded-up walls after a fire destroyed three businesses in downtown Visalia in May.

The mural is almost complete. The two-week project is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.

The mural is expected to enhance the community while construction is underway behind the artwork.

"We wanted to create a positive nature down here," says Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen. "This is a pretty drab-looking block for downtown."

The city's mayor says the building owners are moving quickly to re-construct the space for Jimmy John's and Alejandra's Restaurant.

Once the boarded-up walls are removed, they will replace another mural across the street, where a fire also took place about four years ago.
