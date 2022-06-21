New mural in downtown Visalia where fire destroyed 3 businesses

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- New art is giving life to boarded-up walls after a fire destroyed three businesses in downtown Visalia in May.The mural is almost complete. The two-week project is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.The mural is expected to enhance the community while construction is underway behind the artwork."We wanted to create a positive nature down here," says Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen. "This is a pretty drab-looking block for downtown."The city's mayor says the building owners are moving quickly to re-construct the space for Jimmy John's and Alejandra's Restaurant.Once the boarded-up walls are removed, they will replace another mural across the street, where a fire also took place about four years ago.