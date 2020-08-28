fatal crash

Driver arrested for killing skateboarder in hit-and-run crash, Visalia police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 51-year-old driver was arrested after police say he hit and killed a person on a skateboard in Visalia, then drove away, on Thursday night.

Visalia police officers found the skateboarder dead near the intersection of Dinuba and Riggin Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Investigators eventually found the suspect's vehicle abandoned nearby.

Detectives tracked down the alleged driver, Carlos Rivera, and arrested him at his home.

Officers have not identified the person killed in the crash.
