Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide begin seasons on road Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time for baseball in the Valley! Both the Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide begin their respective seasons on the road Thursday.

The Grizzlies start the 2023 season against the San Jose Giants, hoping to leave the competition in the dust once again.

The Fresno team has played for the California League championship the past two seasons.

The single-A ball club is developing talent for the Colorado Rockies.

The Grizzlies' home opener is set for next Tuesday, April 11, against the Stockton Ports.

The Rawhide will take on the Lake Elsinore Storm as officials are getting Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia ready for the fans.

The 2023 season home opener for the Rawhide also kicks off next Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:30 pm.