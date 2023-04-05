What's new at Chukchansi Park ahead of Fresno Grizzlies' home opener

Chukchansi Park's taking on a new feel with fresh paint on a stadium built in 2002.

The Fresno Grizzlies home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Stockton Ports.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Park's taking on a new feel with fresh paint on a stadium built in 2002.

Installation of the brand-new turf was overseen by a company owned by baseball legend Nolan Ryan.

"We got a brand new playing surface this year, so our fans will see a brand new field," says Grizzlies President Derek Franks. "We're also painting the building as well."

The Grizzlies expect to leave the competition in the dust.

They open on the road on Thursday, but the home opener is just seven days away.

Franks reminds fans the Grizzlies played for the California League championship the past two seasons.

"To come up short against San Jose and then Lake Elsinore last year, I think they come into the building feeling like this is our year to go back and get some vengeance for the last two years," he said.

The single-A ballclub is developing talent for the Colorado Rockies

Franks knows the fans want some fun to go along, with the game so the season will be full of theme nights, including Star Wars Night.

"A lot of the favorites are back," he said. "Of course, Fourth of July every year is a big tradition."

The Fresno Grizzlies home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Stockton Ports.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.