Suspect identified in deadly shooting in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting in Visalia on Sunday.Police say 25-year-old Kendrick Crossley is responsible for the shooting near Santa Fe and Myrtle Avenue.Police found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.Investigators say Crossley may have cut his hair and shaved to change his appearance.Crossley is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police say he should not be approached.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.