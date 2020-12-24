FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Tulare County on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at Lincoln and Avenue 326 around 10 pm.
Tulare County sheriff's deputies found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
Investigators have not provided a suspect description at this time.
23-year-old man shot multiple times in Tulare County, deputies say
Tulare County sheriff's deputies found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News