23-year-old man shot multiple times in Tulare County, deputies say

Tulare County sheriff's deputies found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Tulare County on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at Lincoln and Avenue 326 around 10 pm.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators have not provided a suspect description at this time.
