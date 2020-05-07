robbery

Visalia Verizon store robbed by 3 men, police searching for suspects

Police say the trio entered the store and forced a victim to the ground before stealing cash and merchandise.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are looking for three men accused of robbing a Verizon Wireless store.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the store on Dinuba Boulevard and Robin Avenue.

Police say the trio entered the store and forced a victim to the ground. They took cash, cell phones and other merchandise before leaving in an unknown vehicle.

No one was hurt. Investigators are still searching for the suspects.
