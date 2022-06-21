Visit Fresno County app launching this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno-Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau has unveiled the Visit Fresno County App.The app connects travelers arriving at the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport with hotels in the Fresno-Clovis area.App users will also be able to stay up to date with the latest community events and find the best local shopping and dining.Outdoor adventurers can use the app to find the trails to wander in Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, as well as discover local lakes and hiking hot-spots.The grand launch date for the app is this Friday.