Travel

Visit Fresno County app launching this week

EMBED <>More Videos

Visit Fresno County app launching this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno-Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau has unveiled the Visit Fresno County App.

The app connects travelers arriving at the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport with hotels in the Fresno-Clovis area.

App users will also be able to stay up to date with the latest community events and find the best local shopping and dining.

Outdoor adventurers can use the app to find the trails to wander in Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, as well as discover local lakes and hiking hot-spots.

The grand launch date for the app is this Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnotraveltechnologyapp
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 killed in 4-car crash involving semi-truck in Merced County: CHP
Parlier police vehicle set on fire, officers now on heightened alert
Loved ones remember Clovis crash victim as father, radio DJ, rescuer
Man shot at Fresno playground, police looking for suspect
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis
Man arrested for starting series of fires in Merced, police say
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Show More
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
Clovis crash: Dad of 2 killed on Father's Day, DUI suspect in jail
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering dad, brother in Fresno
Fresno's first ever Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony held at City Hall
Fresno city leaders address funding for Advance Peace
More TOP STORIES News