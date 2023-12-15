Children First: Cheers To Volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is honoring local volunteers in its new Children First special! ABC30 will air and stream its half-hour Children First special, "Cheers To Volunteers," Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:30p.m. The special hosted by Action News anchors Graciela Moreno and Vanessa Vasconcelos will feature inspiring volunteers from the Central Valley.

Giving to others not only helps local nonprofits and our community, it helps you!

According to Helpguide.org, volunteering helps you make connections... plus it is good for your mind and body. It can also advance your career while providing fun and fulfillment.

Stories feature members of University Preparatory High School's Arborbotics team. Arborbotics is the only high school FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team in Tulare County. Discover how they're helping students in Tulare County embrace STEM while sharing a love for robotics.

We follow third-graders as they embark on a weekly journey to visit dogs up for adoption. These shelter buddies read to canines. The dogs calm down while the kids boost their literacy skills. It's a partnership between Read For Life, ProYouth After School Programs and Visalia Animal Services.

Learn how volunteers help the tiniest patients. Cuddlers hold babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Valley Children's Hospital.

Discover how Reedley's Go Club is picking up trash while getting a treasure of experience as they take pride in their community.

Junior Ambassadors in Fowler are always ready to step up for a good cause.

If you want to volunteer and don't know where to start you can find new volunteer opportunities in the central valley. Tish Valdez-Standley with Hands On Central California shows us a few ways you can get involved.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Keeping Kids Safe," thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.

ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.





Resources

Arborbotics

FIRST Robotics Competition

Beautify Fresno

Shelter Buddies

Hands On Central California

Fresno/Madera Toys For Tots

Tulare County Toys For Tots

Lemoore Toys For Tots

ProYouth

Valley Children's Hospital volunteer opportunities

Visalia Animal Services