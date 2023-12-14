Children First: Students learning new skills on Tulare County's first robotics team

Teens in Tulare County are using their skills to help other students get into STEM and find a love for robotics competitions.

Teens in Tulare County are using their skills to help other students get into STEM and find a love for robotics competitions.

Teens in Tulare County are using their skills to help other students get into STEM and find a love for robotics competitions.

Teens in Tulare County are using their skills to help other students get into STEM and find a love for robotics competitions.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Teens in Tulare County are using their skills to help other students get into STEM and find a love for robotics competitions.

The U.S. Robotics Team called Arborbotics is the first of its kind in all of Tulare County.

The team just recently built a new robot in just four weeks.

"It's like a NASCAR pit that we're working in and so a lot of real life in the moment, changes and adjustments," explained Josh Curtis, lead mentor for Arborbotics.

All week, Action News is saying Cheers To Volunteers as we showcase individuals and groups stepping up for others.

Check out more inspiring, local volunteers in our new Children First special, Cheers To Volunteers.

It airs Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30 and it will also be available wherever you stream.