Children First: 'Go Club' in Reedley lets students give back to community

A school club in Reedley is giving students a sense of purpose. Students are helping out at community events and giving back to others.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On an early, quiet November morning, TL Reed School in Reedley sat empty.

It was a vacation day and class wasn't in session.

But some of the students weren't spending time sitting at home.

They were working near the downtown area.

The nearly dozen students and two teachers were volunteering, cleaning up along the school's adopted section of the "Rail Trail."

"Right now, we're kind of just raking up the leaves and then if we see trash, we're just going to put them in the trash bins as well," says Sophia Hernandez.

Hernandez and her classmates are part of the school's "Go Club."

It's a volunteer-based program allowing eighth-grade students to dedicate their time and make a difference.

Each hour of volunteer work is a point.

If students get 10 points by the end of the year, they receive a medal to acknowledge their accomplishment.

Student Giuliana Jurado says the work gives her a sense of purpose and motivation.

"It makes me want to work way harder to know that I helped all the people here in the city and not just our school," Jurado said.

The program has gained popularity and interest since it started six years ago.

Club administrators Rosa Hernandez and Abby Quiroz lead the students.

"We never have an issue with not having enough kids, which is amazing," Quiroz said.

All eighth-grade students are welcome to participate and there are no requirements, such as a certain GPA average or special skills.

Hernandez says this is a place where everyone is invited.

"Maybe in other parts of their life, they don't feel like they fit in, but this is a place that they definitely do," she said.

Hernandez and Quiroz have a goal of getting 100% of the students to volunteer at least one hour during the school year.

They're on track -- with nearly 80% participation so far this year.

There are more events still to come, including Wreaths Across America.

With a hands-off approach, Hernandez hopes students feel less intimidated.

"If you don't feel like you're good at anything, you're at least good at this," she said.

That's the mentality Quiroz hopes each student carries with them through high school and the rest of their life.

"I hope they continue to be a part of the community, and I hope they appreciate and be thankful for where they came from," she said.

