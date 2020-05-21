crime

Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens

Investigators say two suspects climbed onto a trash can and broke through the front window of the store.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens in northeast Fresno early on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on First Street and Ashlan Avenue.

Investigators say two suspects climbed onto a trash can and broke through the front window of the store.

They were seen on cameras in the pharmacy area, and police believe they may have gotten away with some medications through the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimerobberywalgreensfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
Woman's body found in Fresno Co., homicide detectives investigating
Woman shot while watching TV inside southeast Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
Show More
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett hospitalized
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
Reopening California: What 'phase' is my county in?
More TOP STORIES News