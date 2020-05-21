Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens in northeast Fresno early on Thursday morning.It happened just before 2 a.m. on First Street and Ashlan Avenue.Investigators say two suspects climbed onto a trash can and broke through the front window of the store.They were seen on cameras in the pharmacy area, and police believe they may have gotten away with some medications through the back door.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.