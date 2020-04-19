jobs

Walmart hiring 50,000 more employees during COVID-19 crisis

Walmart is looking to hire an additional 50,000 employees to help the company deal with increased demand.

If you want to apply, you can do so either by visiting their careers website or by texting 'jobs' to 240240.

Their newest hiring announcement comes not long after a previous surge of 150,000 new hires.

Walmart is the largest grocer in the United States and has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

With millions staying at home, sales of household staples are up significantly so the company decided to add more temporary and part-time workers to meet the demand.

The company says the new workers will be hired for a range of positions, such as cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers for its stores and clubs, fillers and pickers at distribution centers and fulfillment centers and drivers for its fleet.

The company said it had received more than 1 million applications since its previous announcement about hiring 150,000 workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time," it said in a statement on its website.
