Washburn Fire: More areas of Yosemite National Park reopening

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- More areas of Yosemite National Park are reopening this week as firefighters near full containment of the Washburn Fire.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will be opening back up to the public at 8 Wednesday morning.

The grove shuttle will also be back in operation.

However, some areas still remain closed due to the fire.

They include the Washburn Trail, the western portion of the Perimeter Trail and the trail from the Mariposa Grove toward Wawona.

The Washburn Fire remains 97 percent contained at this time with more than 4,800 acres burned.

Firefighters say they will continue patrolling the area until the fire is declared out.