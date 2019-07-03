WATCH: Firefighters rescue construction worker dangling 17 stories above ground

Stunning and dramatic video from China shows the moment when a construction worker found himself dangling 17 floors above the ground when his safety harness broke.

He was painting the side of the building when near disaster struck.

Firefighters swooped in, and one of them was able to attach another safety harness to the worker.

Instead of lifting the worker to safety, he had to climb up himself to the roof to save the man.

The worker had been dangling for at least 10 minutes before the fireman arrived so he was emotionally if not physically exhausted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuecaught on videou.s. & worldchina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News