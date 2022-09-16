WATCH LIVE

New details released in plane crash that killed 2 from Merced County

Officials say it could take up to two years for a final report to be released.

44 minutes ago
New details have been released on a mid-air collision between two private planes at the Watsonville airport in August.

The crash killed three people -- including two from Merced County.

Federal investigators released a preliminary report Thursday, focusing on the radio communications between the two pilots trying to land.

A witness says the pilot of the approaching plane tried to turn but hit the wing of the smaller aircraft.

Another witness in an office actually snapped a photo that appears to show the collision before both planes fell from the sky.

Investigators say it could take up to two years for a final report to be released on the accident.

