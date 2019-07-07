'We just prayed:' Family describes moments their home was rocked by Ridgecrest Earthquake

"It got worse and things started falling," said Kristin Bearz. That is when she grabbed her 12-year-old son, Grant, and frantically hid under the coffee table in the middle of her living room.
"We just held on and it seemed like forever," she said.
The waiting left her with scars and scrapes on her knees, but the concern about her husband and son distracted her from the pain.
"We just prayed," she said.
George Bearz was also relying on faith while desperately searching for cover.
"It wasn't just running to run, it was like where to run to because everything was shaking," he said.
Now, the family who moved to Ridgecrest six years ago from Fresno is planning to move again in a matter of days. This time to Seattle.
"We just got to go, who knows if it's going to be a bigger one," Kristin said.
A sudden change still worries Kristin because she is afraid to leave her loved ones behind.
"I am terrified," she said. "(For) my parents and I'm leaving my friends and I have no idea what's going to happen and I don't know."
Ridgecrest was not the only community to get hit by the quake, the of Trona, located about 30 miles away from Ridgecrest, was also impacted.