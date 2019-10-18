Accuweather Forecast: Sunny & mild today.

Happy Friday!A chilly start across the Central Valley this morning and temperatures this afternoon will be cool for mid-October. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Fresno's forecast high of 73 degrees is below the average of 79 degrees. Winds will be calm when compared to Thursday's gusty conditions. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 m.p.h. Temperatures stay in the 70s through the weekend with sunny skies but the 80s return next week. Temperatures will be well above average but still below records.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.