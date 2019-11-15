Weather

Accuweather Forecast: A Quick Cool Down

By , and
Today we will feel much more like November with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. We will start off partly cloudy this morning but clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. We warm up however back to the 70s by Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday. Be aware we do have the chance for some patchy fog both Saturday and Sunday morning. By Monday we will be flirting with record highs as we reach the upper 70s. There is finally a change in our pattern as we head into Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s and we are tracking a chance of some showers for the Valley and snow for the higher elevations. It is still very early, so this could change but we are keeping a very close eye on it.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.


