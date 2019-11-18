Accuweather Forecast: Changes On The Way

Near record heat this afternoon in Fresno with a high of 79 and plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow we start to see some changes move in. We will be above average once again with highs in the low 70s but clouds will build by the afternoon and rain chances start to go up in the event. Wednesday our highs drop into the low 60s with spotty showers for the Valley throughout the afternoon and snow for the higher elevations. There is a winter storm watch in place for Kern County Mountains and The Southern Sierra Mountains for Wednesday at 4 am to Thursday at 4pm. 6-9 inches of snow expected for elevations above 7,000 feet and 2-4 inches for elevations between 6,000-7,000 feet. Expect travel to be extremely difficult if not impossible and road closures.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.