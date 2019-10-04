Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Cooler today but warmer this weekend.

Happy Friday!

A cool and breezy start to the day followed by another round of mild temperatures this afternoon with sunny skies. Highs across the Central Valley will be in the mid to upper 70s, a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday's highs. It will be breezy from time to time today with winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 m.p.h. For this weekend expect a warm up back to the 80s followed by temperatures in the 90s early next week. Highs will be several degrees above average but still below records. By the middle of next week a cool down will bring seasonable temperatures back to the Central Valley.

