Accuweather Forecast: Dangerous Heat

We were a bit warmer this morning compared to the past few days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We only made it in to the low to upper 90s across the valley. We will see plenty of hazy sunshine today with temperatures mainly in the low triple digits. Fresno will reach a high of 98 today which is about 4 degrees above our average high of 94. Air quality across the valley is still being impacted by the smoke with all of the valley under unhealthy for sensitive groups and all of the valley under an air quality alert. For Labor Day weekend we are tracking excessive heat. Saturday we heat up to a high of 103, 108 Sunday and 108 for Labor Day. With the extreme heat we do have an excessive heat warning that will start Saturday afternoon and continue through Monday.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.