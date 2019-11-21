Accuweather Forecast: Dry And Seasonable

High pressure will build back in for the next could of days leaving us sunny and highs in the 60s through Monday. Wednesday through Thursday is when we will be tracking another chance of a winter storm moving in. Highs will drop into the 50s as a lower pressure system from Alaska moves in and overnight lows will dip into the 30s. Models are showing a decent chance at rain for the Valley and snow for the higher elevations. It is still early so most likely some of this will change.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.