Accuweather Forecast: Dry And Smoky

We saw those smoky skies yesterday and we will once again be dealing with the poor air Quality because Of the Creek and SQF Complex Fire. Highs for today are forecasted in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be about 5-10 mph. Dry and very warm conditions will continue through the beginning of this week. A system off the Pacific Northwest is except to move through later this week and as it pushes through winds will turn more westerly, meaning the smoke will blow out of the valley. Afternoon highs will also cool to the low 80s as we head into the weekend.Weather Anchor Alyssa Flores will have your full forecast on Action News.