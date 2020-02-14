Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Dry And Smoky

By , , and
We saw those smoky skies yesterday and we will once again be dealing with the poor air Quality because Of the Creek and SQF Complex Fire. Highs for today are forecasted in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be about 5-10 mph. Dry and very warm conditions will continue through the beginning of this week. A system off the Pacific Northwest is except to move through later this week and as it pushes through winds will turn more westerly, meaning the smoke will blow out of the valley. Afternoon highs will also cool to the low 80s as we head into the weekend.

Weather Anchor Alyssa Flores will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 201,908 acres burned with 8% containment
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE captain and family lose home to flames just weeks after moving
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump during Sacramento visit
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Man hit and killed by car while pushing granddaughter on stroller in central Fresno, police say
65-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Creek Fire: With some containment in Madera Co., crews shifting to Bass Lake area
Shootings in central Fresno and east central Fresno could be connected, police say
Latino Life: Man trapped during Creek Fire goes viral with pleas in Spanish
Creek Fire: 22 people stuck at Lake Florence, Lake Edison brought to safety
Firefighter planning may save hundreds of homes from Creek Fire
More TOP STORIES News