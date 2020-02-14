Accuweather Forecast: Fall Weekend

Weather

We are still waking up to some smoke this morning but not as much as the past few mornings. With the areas of smoke air quality is being affected with a few spots waking up to moderate air quality across the valley. Temperatures are on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s. Fresno will reach a high of 79 with more blue sky compared to yesterday. We will still see a little smoke sit over the valley so we do still have an air quality alert. The storm system that we originally thought would bring rain for the valley has weakened quite a bit so we have taken rain out of the forecast completely. The upper 70s and clear sky will continue for the weekend then next week kicks off a warming trend and we will be back in to the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

