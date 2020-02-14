Accuweather Forecast: High Pressure

Pretty good start to this Monday morning with almost full visibility across the valley. The lowest visibility we are waking up to is Hanford down to 5 miles. Air quality is a little bit worse than over the weekend with moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Temperatures this morning are pretty mild in the 50s and 60s. Through this afternoon we will see a bit of hazy sunshine with temperatures in the mid-80s by noon and low 90s by this afternoon. Fresno will reach a high of 92. Air quality is expected to stick to a moderate for the whole valley by this afternoon. High pressure is building back in keeping our temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the week. With the high pressure we are expecting the possibility of air quality getting worse with the smoke stuck in the valley. We will see a bit of a cool down by the end of the week but by next week high temperatures really warm up in to the mid-90s. As of now there is no rain in our seven day forecast.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.