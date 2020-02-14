Accuweather Forecast: Morning Sprinkles

We are waking up to scattered showers for parts of the valley helping to clear out some smoke and improve our air quality. Temperatures this morning a bit on the warmer side in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon we will only make it in to the mid to upper 80s. Fresno will reach a high of 84 this afternoon. Rain will move out this afternoon and with multiple wildfires still going on some smoke will move back in. Air quality will be unhealthy for most of us by this afternoon. Wind will pick up over the Sierra Nevada today gusting as high as 65 mph triggering a high fire danger today. Temperatures will drop again Saturday in to the low 80s but high pressure will roll back in Sunday and last through next week in to the upper 80s and low 90s.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.