Accuweather Forecast: Near record heat today

Good Wednesday Morning!We're waking up to mild temperatures across the Central Valley this morning and this afternoon we can expect summer-like conditions. We'll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 90 but a few areas of the south and west side of the Valley will hit 100 degrees. Fresno's forecast high of 99 degrees will challenge the record for today of 100 degrees set in 2009. Temperatures cool down to seasonable conditions on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The big cool down arrives for the weekend with temperatures in the 70s, breezy conditions and some clouds. The Valley will remain dry but there is a chance of showers for the foothills and Sierra on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures for most of next week in the Central Valley will be mild with highs in the 70s.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.