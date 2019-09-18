Accuweather Forecast: Our trend with autumn-like temperatures continues.

Good Wednesday Morning!Our trend with autumn-like temperatures continues. For this afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds will pick late this afternoon and evening from the northwest at 10 to 15 m.ph. Gusts near 20 m.p.h will be possible in some areas. While conditions will be dry in the Central Valley there is a very slight chance of a shower for foothill and Sierra portion of Mariposa County. We have a few more days with temperatures in the 80s before a warm up arrives of the weekend. Expect seasonable conditions on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s. Autumn officially begins on Monday with another cool down set to arrive with highs in the 80s.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.