Accuweather Forecast: Rain, Snow And Wind

Waking up to heavy areas of rain this morning for Madera county this morning and snow already falling in the foothills and Sierra Nevada. Rain will continue to shift towards the south through the day. High temperatures once again will be in the low 50s and rain will continue off and on through the day. There is a winter storm warning in place starting 10 pm tonight for the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills. We are expecting around 6-10 feet above 4000 ft and 5-10 in above 2000 ft. Rain totals in the foothills could reach 4-5 inches by Friday so we could see the potential of flooding and mudslides/rockslides. Central Valley could see about 2-3 inches so still looking at a possibility of some valley flooding also. Rain will become more scattered by Friday then finally dry and sunny for our weekend. More rain chances move in for Monday and Tuesday.

For full storm coverage, click here.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

