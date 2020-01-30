Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Roller Coaster of Temperatures

By , and
The South Valley is seeing some patchy dense fog this morning but it is clearing up quickly. We start off the day with some cloud cover but that will move out leaving us mostly sunny later this afternoon. We will warm up a bit more compared to yesterday highs in the low to mid 60s across the Valley. Friday we will have another chance for some patchy fog then we will be mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday could be the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 69 for Fresno but parts of the Valley could break into the 70s. A cold front will move through Sunday dropping our temperatures back to the 50s and leaving us windy in the afternoon. Temperatures will stick to the 50s next week.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

