Accuweather Forecast: Slightly warmer today.

Good Wednesday Morning!

A chilly start to the day across the Central Valley but temperatures this afternoon will be a little warmer. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Conditions for opening day of the Big Fresno Fair will be perfect with clear skies. Upper 70s this afternoon followed by temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this evening. For the rest of the week temperatures will be right around 80 degrees. By the end of the weekend into next week a warm up will push temperatures to near 90 degrees in the Central Valley.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


