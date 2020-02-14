Accuweather Forecast: Some Showers

We had some rain and storms in a few spots last night that even dumped some hail on the south valley but that has all moved out this morning. We will be staying dry this afternoon with a very slight chance of a few scattered showers mainly for the mountains. Temperatures will be well below the average high of 68 and only make it in to the upper 50s and low 60s with lots of sunshine. Thursday and Friday we will stay mainly dry with more chances of some light pop up showers for the mountains but the valley will stay mostly dry. Temperatures will gradually warm in to the upper 60s by Friday and 70s by the weekend. Sunday night we are tracking another fairly strong low pressure system that will move in to the valley bringing rain and snow for the Sierra Nevada. That system will continue in to Monday and Tuesday of next week. This Thursday is officially the first day of spring and our high temperatures will still be below average.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.