Accuweather Forecast: Summer Heat Returns

Good Thursday Morning!Our warming trend continues to move forward with highs in the 90s and plenty of sunshine today. Fresno's forecast high temperature of 96 degrees is just above the average of 92 degrees for mid-September. Triple digit temperatures return to the Central Valley on Friday and for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be several degrees above average but a few degrees below records. A new cooling trend begins on Sunday with an increase of clouds, breezy conditions and temperatures in the 90s. Winds will continue to pick up Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures in the 80s and maybe upper 70 for some areas of the North Valley.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.