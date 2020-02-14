Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies for Easter

It's going to be a nice weekend. Temperatures this morning are a bit cold in the 40s and 50s. We will see them warm to the low 70s today. Easter Sunday is going to be nice in the valley. We will see mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid 70s. Dry conditions for the valley continue into next week. A week system moving through Sunday will bring a very slight chance of light rain to the foothills and mountains. The valley will see above normal temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s by mid next week.

Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.

