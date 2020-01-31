Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday Forecast

By , and
A few spots of some patchy dense fog this morning for Southern parts of the Valley but the rest of us looking good. We will reach the upper 60s for today with tons of sunshine. Saturday will be even nicer with high temperatures across the Valley ranging from the upper 60s and even breaking into the 70s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front rolls through the area for Super Bowl Sunday dropping our temperatures to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wind will also pick up through the day with 25 mph gusts possible. Next week we will start off very cold with morning temperatures below freezing Monday and Tuesday which means a chance for patchy frost. Temperatures will stick to the 50s until the end of next week.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
4 teens in hospital after shooting in Merced
Fresno neighbors rush in to protect kids after dad shoots mom
Recreational pot sale is finally coming to Fresno
Airlines temporarily suspends US-China flying amid coronavirus concerns
Elderly man in wheelchair in critical condition after crash with car in central Fresno
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Show More
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on flight
Michael Bloomberg to make Fresno campaign stop
Have You Seen Them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run
Who are the better drivers, men or women?
More TOP STORIES News