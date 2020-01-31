Accuweather Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday Forecast

A few spots of some patchy dense fog this morning for Southern parts of the Valley but the rest of us looking good. We will reach the upper 60s for today with tons of sunshine. Saturday will be even nicer with high temperatures across the Valley ranging from the upper 60s and even breaking into the 70s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front rolls through the area for Super Bowl Sunday dropping our temperatures to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wind will also pick up through the day with 25 mph gusts possible. Next week we will start off very cold with morning temperatures below freezing Monday and Tuesday which means a chance for patchy frost. Temperatures will stick to the 50s until the end of next week.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.