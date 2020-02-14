Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Tropical Moisture

By , , and
Yesterday the central valley made it in to the upper 90s and low triple digits. A more mild start to this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s which is about 5+ degrees cooler than this time yesterday. Skies are clear and compared to this time yesterday we are pretty much right where we were. This afternoon all of the valley will make it in to the upper 90s and a few spots in the triple digits with a high of 101 for Fresno. There will not be a chance for storms over the mountains today however we are tracking tropical moisture from a hurricane to our south that will bring us extra cloud cover and a slight chance of some showers which could help keep our temperatures cooler. As we head in to the weekend there will be an excessive heat watch in place for Saturday and Sunday with highs at 106+ degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Tulare County
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Central California coronavirus cases
Back to School: Fresno County reminds parents to get their kids vaccinated
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Children seen on campus of South Valley K-8 school
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
Show More
Gov. Newsom says Californians are still not minimizing mixing
Truck driving schools seeing increase in enrollment during pandemic
42 more crops eligible for coronavirus relief program, says USDA
Driver leads police on high-speed chase through Clovis
Police arrest, handcuff 8-year-old with special needs at school
More TOP STORIES News