Accuweather Forecast: Tropical Moisture

Yesterday the central valley made it in to the upper 90s and low triple digits. A more mild start to this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s which is about 5+ degrees cooler than this time yesterday. Skies are clear and compared to this time yesterday we are pretty much right where we were. This afternoon all of the valley will make it in to the upper 90s and a few spots in the triple digits with a high of 101 for Fresno. There will not be a chance for storms over the mountains today however we are tracking tropical moisture from a hurricane to our south that will bring us extra cloud cover and a slight chance of some showers which could help keep our temperatures cooler. As we head in to the weekend there will be an excessive heat watch in place for Saturday and Sunday with highs at 106+ degrees.