Accuweather Forecast: Unseasonably cool again this afternoon.

Good Tuesday Morning!After a chilly start to the morning expect another round of mild temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with sunny skies and light winds. Fresno's forecast high of 73 degrees is well below the average of 86 degrees for early October. By the middle of the week a warming trend for the Central Valley begins with temperatures in the 80s. Highs warm up to more seasonable conditions this weekend followed by temperatures back in the 90s on Monday.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.