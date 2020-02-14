Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Very Poor Air Quality

By , , and
We are waking up to thick smoke across the valley this morning with all of us at 3 miles or less of visibility. Temperatures this morning a bit on the cool side in the 50s and 60s. This afternoon we will make it in to the upper 80s and 90s but could vary from there depending how thick the smoke is in your area. Fresno will reach a high of 93 this afternoon. Air quality this afternoon is very unhealthy for Fresno and Merced and unhealthy for everyone for the rest of the Valley. Wind will shift from the southwest potentially helping to push smoke out by Thursday and Friday. It won't push everything out but it could help us improve a bit when it comes to air quality by the end of the week but could make some issues with the Creek Fire. Wind will also pull in cooler air and our temperatures will drop in to the 80s for the rest of the week and weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.

